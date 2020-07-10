A National Reckoning On Racial Injustice

By Editor 5 hours ago
  • Artist Alexandra Allie Belisle stands by a section of a mural she painted as part of a 148-foot tribute mural to Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
    Richard Vogel / AP

The energized movement for racial justice has challenged our nation to take a closer look at systemic racism. Today we’ll begin an ongoing discussion on the impact systemic racism has in our region and the efforts to end it. We’ll speak with one of the founders of Black Lives Matter in New York and get an historic look at past movements and how they laid the groundwork for the activism we see today. Our guests:

