A National Reckoning On Racial Injustice

The energized movement for racial justice has challenged our nation to take a closer look at systemic racism. Today we’ll begin an ongoing discussion on the impact systemic racism has in our region and the efforts to end it. We’ll speak with one of the founders of Black Lives Matter in New York and get an historic look at past movements and how they laid the groundwork for the activism we see today. Our guests:
- Chivona Renee Newsome, co-founder, Black Lives Matter of Greater New York
- Crystal Feimster, Ph.D., associate professor, African American Studies, History and American Studies, Yale University
- Robert Chase, Ph.D., associate professor, history, Stony Brook University
- Rich Hollant, founder, CO:LAB brand development and design studio
- Crystal Fleming, Ph.D., professor, sociology, Stony Brook University