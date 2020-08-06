National Guard To Help Connecticut Utilities

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has deployed National Guard troops to assist the state’s two largest electric utilities restore power.

He says they are helping with the removal of large debris from roadways.

“Primarily we got roads we want to clear and that would be one of their priorities", he said. "And I just want to say on behalf of the National Guard. I saw them build field hospitals at the height of COVID when we might be overrun, now they are clearing roads and doing a lot of frontline work. They are amazing”

Each National Guard team consists of three vehicles, including an excavator, and seven personnel.

Two teams are working with United Illuminating crews and two teams are working with Eversource crews.