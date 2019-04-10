Nassau Legislature Moves To Opt Out Of Marijuana Sales

Nassau County legislative committees advanced a bill that would enable them to opt out of the recreational sale of marijuana if New York State makes it legal.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says counties and cities with more than 100,000 people can opt out of statewide recreational marijuana sales – and its associated revenues.

Two Nassau County committees advanced a bill to the floor of the Legislature to do just that.

The bill cites concerns about public safety, traffic accidents and homeless populations.

A county task force that reviews the potential impact of retail pot recommended Nassau opt out in March. County lawmakers will vote on the bill later this month.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone would sign legislation to opt out, but would reconsider after one year.