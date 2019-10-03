Nassau County Unveils 'Roadmap To Recovery' In Fight Against Opioid Addiction

A new Nassau County report recommends changes to prevent and combat the opioid epidemic.

Legislator Siela Bynoe is a co-chair of the Opioid Crisis Action Plan Task Force. Their report finds a direct correlation between early childhood abuse, trauma and substance abuse.

“Adverse childhood experiences have been linked to drug use and also other tragic lifestyle changes. So we as a committee have looked to include legislation that would require that Nassau County assist school districts.”

Bynoe wants to expand mental health first-aid in schools.

The report also recommends a mandatory 72-hour hospital stay for patients who overdose.

The county saw a 20% drop in opioid-related deaths in 2018.