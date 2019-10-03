Nassau County Unveils 'Roadmap To Recovery' In Fight Against Opioid Addiction

By 40 minutes ago
  • Nassau County Legislator Siela Bynoe announces the release of the report from the Opioid Crisis Action Plan Task Force on Thursday. On the left is Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is on the right.
    Nassau County Legislator Siela Bynoe announces the release of the report from the Opioid Crisis Action Plan Task Force on Thursday. On the left is Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is on the right.
    Desiree D'Iorio / WSHU

A new Nassau County report recommends changes to prevent and combat the opioid epidemic.

Legislator Siela Bynoe is a co-chair of the Opioid Crisis Action Plan Task Force. Their report finds a direct correlation between early childhood abuse, trauma and substance abuse.

“Adverse childhood experiences have been linked to drug use and also other tragic lifestyle changes. So we as a committee have looked to include legislation that would require that Nassau County assist school districts.” 

Bynoe wants to expand mental health first-aid in schools. 

The report also recommends a mandatory 72-hour hospital stay for patients who overdose. 

The county saw a 20% drop in opioid-related deaths in 2018. 

Tags: 
Long Island
Opioids