Nassau County Seeks More Aid For 1,4-Dioxane Remediation

Nassau County wants more help from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to clean up drinking water contaminated with 1,4-dioxane.

Lawmakers are concerned about how fast contaminated wells can be cleaned up, and how much it will cost.

State health officials found 82 wells on Long Island where 1,4-dioxane levels exceed the state’s maximum recommended level.

1,4-dioxane is found in household products like cosmetics and detergents. It’s been linked to kidney and liver diseases.

Water providers have estimated the cleanup cost at $840 million. That could double water rates.

Cuomo authorized $27 million in grants for Long Island water districts earlier this month, but Nassau legislators say more state and federal help is needed to relieve the burden on taxpayers.