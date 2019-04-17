Nassau County Program Aims To Close Addiction Treatment Gap

A new program in Nassau County would send people who have overdosed on opioids straight from an emergency room to a treatment facility.

Northwell Health, Nassau University Medical Center and New Hope Crisis Center will coordinate to make sure overdose patients have the option to go to a residential facility where they can determine the next steps for treatment.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says those moments between overdose and treatment can be crucial to break the cycle of drug addiction.

“Once they’re stabilized, medical protocol is they are released. They’re stabilized and they’re sent out, given information about long-term treatment. But what we’ve found is that when people left ERs, they were heading straight back to their dealers to ease the symptoms of withdrawal.”

The program will be funded by civil asset forfeiture dollars from the district attorney’s office. Those dollars have also helped the crisis center expand to 24/7 coverage.