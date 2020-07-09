Nancy Goroff Wins Democratic Primary, Will Face Zeldin In November

Nancy Goroff has declared victory in the Democratic primary in New York’s 1st Congressional District. She now faces Trump ally Lee Zeldin.

Goroff won by just 600 votes in a race that turned out twice as many votes as a typical primary. Goroff, a chemistry professor at Stony Brook University, lent her campaign $1 million, ultimately outspending all of her opponents including businessman Perry Gershon.

“I also raised significantly more than Perry. I outraised him by quite a bit and that was a testament to the enthusiasm the people had.”

Goroff’s strategy against Zeldin is to tie him to President Trump and to say he’s out of touch with the district.

Other primary results from last week include Laura Ahearn declaring victory in the 1st State Senate District, Ken LaValle’s retired seat. She will take on Republican Anthony Palumbo. Jackie Gordon has declared victory in the 2nd Congressional District, Pete King’s retired seat, and will face Andrew Garbarino.