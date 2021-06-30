NAACP Rallies In Brookhaven Over Garbage Disposal Plans

NAACP advocates rallied outside of Brookhaven Town Hall on Wednesday to pressure town officials to include the nearby community in discussions about what to do with Long Island’s garbage.

Brookhaven NAACP president Georgette Grier-Key is concerned the town will cede control to a federal railroad regulator over a proposed waste transfer station in Yaphank.

“I stand here before you at the town of Brookhaven to demand justice, environmental justice. What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” Grier-Key said.

The town and developer have said the federal environmental review process is required by law.

The NAACP said the proposal lacks a regional waste management plan that keeps trash out of communities of color.

The state’s environmental committee chairs, both from Long Island, have called on the federal regulator to reject the proposal by developer Winters Bros.

