Mythology And Cyber Punks Collide In John Robert Matz's Soundtrack For 'Mythgard'

Credit bonusstage.co.uk and Rhino Games

Mythgard, created by Rhino Games, imagines a world where Greek and Norse mythological characters collide in a gritty cyber-punk environment centuries in the future. For soundtrack composer John Robert Matz, the game offered the perfect combination of fantasy-ispired music combined with a wash of retro synth sounds.

Mythgard tells the story of Percy, who's bored with spending eons in the Underworld, so she decides to venture to the surface only to discover that the human world isn't how she left it at all. There are warring factions, and many of the old gods haven't been seen in millenia.

John Robert says the combination of the ancient gods' heroism, combined with the world of the future gave him lots of material to work with, and writing the soundtrack was a great oppportunity to stretch his creative muscles. The soundtrack is available on John Robert's Bandcamp.

Mythgard soundtrack cover art

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed and performed by John Robert Matz, except where noted

Mythgard: The Surface World/Back Alley Bloodsucker; Precocious Pup; Main Theme; Call for Warriors/The Oracle at Delphi; Parsa's Angel; Ingrid's Negotiations; Percy in the Underworld; Nightfall in Mythgard; Mythgard Ascendent (feat. Robby Duguay, guitar); Ingrid Rides Forth

Related Content

Music Respawn! John Robert Matz: Rookie Of The Year!

By Mar 9, 2017
Awaceb studio

It's already been a fantastic year for composer John Robert Matz! At the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, his score for Fossil Echo was awarded "Best Interactive Score" by the Game Audio Network Guild, beating out scores from such triple-A games as Uncharted 4. John was also a co-recipient of the "Rookie of the Year" award, given to promising composers whose careers are just getting underway. I caught up with him at GDC the day after the award ceremony.

Wintery Fun With The Game Brass

By Dec 23, 2018
pixabay.com

The Game Brass got together two years ago, but they just finished their most ambitious project: a complete album of brass arrangements of beloved wintery music from Mega Man, Banjo-Kazooie, World of Warcraft and many others. The ensemble is John Robert Matz and Robby Duguay, trumpets; Danny Flam, french horn; Daniel Romberger, trombone; and Alex Hill, tuba.

Even if you're in a warm climate, you'll be reaching for a sweater as you enjoy Thomas Kresge's brilliant arrangements featuring chimes and sleighbells!

Gareth Coker Hangs Out With Gods In 'Immortals Fenyx Rising'

By Jan 7, 2021
Gaming Bolt, Ubisoft

In Immortals Fenyx Rising, created by Ubisoft, Typhon has taken away the Greek Gods' immortal powers, and in a bet with Zeus, Prometheus believes that a mere mortal, Fenyx, will be able to restore the powers Typhon has stolen. Soundtrack composer Gareth Coker says it was a fantastic experience to work with the developers at Ubisoft to create a score that fits the fantasy feel of the game, while including traditional Greek instruments for color.