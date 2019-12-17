The Mystery Of Healthcare Costs

Hospital bills can be tough to decipher. This year hospitals had to show details of treatment costs up front. We’ll discuss why many patients are still shocked when the bill comes in, Connecticut’s new deal with hospitals, and the cost of lifesaving drugs, with guests:
- Mark Pazniokas, capitol bureau chief, Connecticut Mirror
- Sean Scanlon, Connecticut state representative, D-Guilford
- Kevin Lembo, Connecticut comptroller
- Walter Markowitz, Ed.D., assistant professor of health professions, Hofstra University
- Caitlin Donovan, senior director, National Patient Advocate Foundation