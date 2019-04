Troupers Light Opera presents Gilbert and Sullivan's Ruddigore, a melodramatic tale with ghosts, disguises and an evil villian on Saturday, April 6 and Saturday, April 13 at the Norwalk Concert Hall.

Kate Remington talks with two of the principles in the production, Mike Constantino and Brett Kroeger, about the operetta. Then, they perform the charming duet, I Know a Youth, accompanied by pianist Dorothy Kolinsky in WSHU's Broadcast Center.