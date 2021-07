The pandemic forced us to put many things on hold, including last year's summer choral festival created by conductor Constance Chase and organist Galen Tate. The festival, Return to Singing, will present a concert on Sunday, August 29. Auditions for the chorus are open to all, and rehearsals begin on Wednesday, July 7. Kate Remington talks with Connie and Galen about getting the festival off the ground, and the music to be performed.

Kate's conversation with Connie and Galen