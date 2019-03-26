Music Interview: GBYO And Mendelssohn Choir's 'Carmina Burana'

In the 1930s Carl Orff discovered a remarkable collection of Medieval texts written by monks in Bavaria. He used them for his specatular "Carmina Burana." On March 31st, the Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras, with the Mendelssohn Choir of Connecticut and Fairfield University Glee Club, will perform this amazing piece at The Klein in Bridgeport, and April 6th at the Quick Center.

Kate Remington talked with GBYO Director Christopher Hisey, and Mendelssohn Choir Director Carol Ann Maxwell about what makes this work so special.