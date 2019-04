After a long tenure, Constance Chase will conduct her final concert as artistic director of the Connecticut Chamber Choir on Sunday, May 5th in Trumbull, Conn.

Kate Remington talks with Connie about the gorgeous works on the program, which takes its title from the last work to be performed: "The Road Home" by Stephen Paulus. Connie also shares some of her favorite memories of her time with the choir, and hints at what's next for her.