Annoyed that no one seems to pay attention to them anymore, the ancient gods hire a troupe of actors to portray them while they visit Victorian London to discover why they're ignored. That's the premise of the first operetta, Thespis, by Gilbert and Sullivan.

Kate Remington talks with John Dreslin, music director of the Connecticut Gilbert and Sullivan Society, about their production of this seemingly lost work, performed on stage October 12 and 13 in Middlefield.