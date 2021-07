The pandemic put many things on hold last year including the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival. The BCMF returns this year with a season titled Homecoming. Highlights include the opening performance with Alan Alda on August 4, and the world-premier of a commissioned work by Eric Ewazen. Kate Remington talks with the festival's founder and music director, Marya Martin, about this year's joyous return.

