Murphy Hosts Gun Violence Roundtable At Fairfield University

Tara Gottlieb’s parents were closing their jewelry store in Connecticut one evening when a drug addict took both of their lives with a stolen gun. Now, she advocates for gun sense.

The gun used to kill Gottlieb’s parents was stolen from a Greenwich home during a break-in.

“You know, right now, Connecticut is very focused on safe storage laws, which is of great importance. And, you know, I think, more needs to be done in homes as well, having conversations.”

Gottlieb promotes gun sense with the group Moms Demand Action. She spoke with gun owners, non-gun owners and U.S. Senator Chris Murphy at a roundtable on gun violence Monday at Fairfield University.

Murphy encouraged everyone to share their stories and opinions about gun violence.

“You know, I think it’s important for folks to understand we can have a conversation about gun violence, and it can be a civil conversation, you know. Here, I think we’re able to find some common ground between gun owners and non-gun owners.”

Murphy said he hosted the discussion to get feedback on his Background Check Expansion Act.

“My stance on it is, let’s have an engaged conversation, not based on emotion, but based on facts and if we don’t have those facts, well let’s not go ahead and make knee-jerk laws to enforce on the citizenry.”

Murphy’s background check bill stands before the Senate. The House passed a companion bill earlier this year.