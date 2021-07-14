Murphy, Blumenthal Praise Biden Judicial Nominee Sarah Merriam

The first of three nominees for judge for Connecticut’s federal District Court was introduced at a Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Sarah Merriam is a former campaign manager for U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, who praised her at the hearing.

“From a very personal standpoint, I am very humbled to be able to stand here today and be able to recommend my friend, to recommend one of Connecticut’s brightest legal minds to this committee,” Murphy said.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, also of Connecticut, praised Merriam during the meeting.

“Judge Merriam really embodies the highest ideals and traditions of our district court in Connecticut. As a former United States Attorney and Attorney General for our state, I’m very proud to recommend her to this committee,” Blumenthal said.

Merriam, Sarala Vidya Nagala and Omar Williams were picked by President Biden for Connecticut’s District Court. Nadala would be the first Connecticut District judge of South Asian descent. Merriam is nominated to serve in New Haven.