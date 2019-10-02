Multiple Injuries As Vintage Aircraft Crashes Into Building At Bradley Airport

Bradley International Airport is closed after a WWII aircraft crashed into a building. The airport issued a statement via Twitter just before 10.30am.

"We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available."



Hartford Hospital confirmed that it is expecting at least six people to be transferred to the hospital. There are as yet no details of injuries.

State police say that they were called to the airport around 10 a.m. Multiple fire crews are also at the scene. Numerous pictures from the site show a large plume of smoke rising from the crash site.

The FAA confirmed that the crash happened at the end of Runway 6, while the aircraft was attempting to land. The agency also said the aircraft is civilian registered and not flown by the military.

Five vintage aircraft were at the airport as part of the Wings of Freedom tour, organized by the Collings Foundation. The exhibit was open to the public, and the foundation offered public flights in the planes.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley," the Foundation said in a statement. "The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known."

This post will be updated.

