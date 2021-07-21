MTA Postpones Fare Hikes On Metro-North, LIRR

Fares will not go up this year for Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road riders.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials announced this week they decided to put off a scheduled 4% rate hike until at least next year.

The MTA already postponed a vote on the hike in January due to financial hardship commuters face as a result of the pandemic.

This decision will become official once the board directs the agency’s chief financial officer to remove a projected $17 million for the canceled rate hike.

The MTA’s financial plan will still assume fares will increase in 2022.