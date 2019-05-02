MTA Calls For Investigation Into Excessive Overtime Pay

MTA chairman Patrick Foye wants an internal investigation into excessive overtime pay after reports from an Albany watchdog group.

The Empire Center for Public Policy says the MTA paid its workers more than $400 million in overtime last year. The watchdog group found seven out of the 10 top earners at the MTA work on the Long Island Rail Road.

One recently retired LIRR worker took home more than $461,000, most of which came from overtime pay.

Foye asked the presidents of Metro North, LIRR and New York City Transit to investigate overtime procedures, and to specifically review the last 12 months of overtime claims and payments.