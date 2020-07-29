Most Conn. Educators Oppose Teaching In-Person This Fall, Union Survey Says

Most Connecticut educators strongly oppose a full return to in-person classes this fall, according to a survey from Connecticut Education Association, the state’s largest teacher’s union.

Nearly 16,000 Connecticut educators responded to the survey. Most said they want schools to have the option of either a hybrid model or full-time remote learning, depending on COVID-19 infection rates.

“Would I go back with the not-stringent guidelines put out by the state of Connecticut? No, I probably wouldn’t. Would I go back if we follow up on all these safety protocols and make sure we’ve done the best we can? Yes, I probably would,” said Jeff Leake, union president and a former teacher.

The teachers’ union called last week for staggered schedules, delayed openings and other measures to prevent outbreaks. Leake said there’s currently no safe way to prevent outbreaks among students that would put teachers at risk.

“Bottom line is, they’re gonna want to be all over each other in some ways when they come back, and without the ability to distance them, things like masks are gonna become almost impossible to take off in a classroom,” he said.

Schools have the option to reopen with a hybrid model, rather than with in-person classes, Governor Ned Lamont and state education officials said earlier this week.

Lamont said three quarters of teachers and students expect to return to school in the fall.