More States Added To Tristate Quarantine List

Travelers from four more states with high COVID-19 infection rates will be required to quarantine when entering Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Minnesota, New Mexico Ohio, and Wisconsin were added to the regional travel advisory.

In Connecticut, Governor Lamont will require travelers from now 22 states who fly into Connecticut airports to complete a form telling officials where they are coming from and where they plan to quarantine for 14 days.

The move is in line with health checks required at New York airports.

Lamont has been pressured to crack down on the screening of passengers and enforce quarantine orders, like other Northeastern states that issued travel advisories.

In New York, violators who don’t turn in the forms face a $2,000 fine and may be called to a hearing before a judge to arrange a mandatory supervised quarantine.

States that lower their infection rates will be removed from the list.