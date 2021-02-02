More Charges For Ridgefield Man Related To Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection

A Ridgefield man who took part in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol now faces additional charges from a federal grand jury.

Patrick McCaughey was seen on video assaulting a police officer with a stolen riot shield as part of the violent mob of pro-Trump extremists that broke into the Capitol.

He was already charged with one count of assaulting an officer. Now an additional count has been added because the video shows McCaughey hitting a second officer. He also faces civil disorder and disruptive conduct charges, among others.

The Justice Department called McCaughey’s actions barbaric. He could face 10 years or more in federal prison.