'This Is Morally Wrong,' Biden Tells Striking Massachusetts Grocery Workers

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a rally in Dorchester, Mass., Thursday that the 31,000 Stop & Shop workers on strike in New England are part of a movement to "take back this country."

"I know you're used to hearing political speeches, and I'm a politician. I get it," said Biden, who is mulling over a White House bid in 2020. "But this is way beyond that, guys. This is way beyond that. This is wrong. This is morally wrong, what's going on around this country. And I have had enough of it. I'm sick of it, and so are you."

Biden, a Democrat, was quick to support members of the United Food & Commercial Workers union when they walked off the job last week.

In the last 5 years, @StopandShop's parent company has bought back billions of dollars in stock. Now they want to cut employee wages & benefits. This is wrong. I stand with the 31,000 @UFCW workers fighting for their healthcare. Join me and support them: https://t.co/D4baO7D5xH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 12, 2019

Thursday's appearance in Boston gave Biden face time with a key Democratic constituency — blue-state union members — on the home turf of potential primary rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who already has entered the presidential race.

"Probably it's more benefiting him than us," said Peter Amati, a longtime florist at the Stop & Shop in Milford, Mass. "This is the right place."

Warren joined picketing Stop & Shop workers in Somerville, Mass., last Friday, saying, "Unions built America's middle class, and unions will rebuild America's middle class."

Biden's message was similar, though he delivered it without the Dunkin' doughnuts that Warren brought along.

Stop & Shop workers went on strike to protest the company's proposed changes to wages and benefits. Labor contracts for five UFCW chapters in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island expired Feb. 23, and the two sides have been unable to agree to new terms despite meeting with a federal mediator.

Stop & Shop, a subsidiary of the Dutch conglomerate Ahold Delhaize, is asking workers to contribute more to their health insurance premiums. The company says workers currently pay an average of 8.2% of the cost of single coverage and 6.6% of the cost of family coverage. Those contributions are well below national averages, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's 2018 Employer Health Benefit Survey.

Stop & Shop also wants to reduce pensions for some workers, arguing that the company is an industry outlier and is therefore at a competitive disadvantage. Stop & Shop wants to freeze its monthly pension-fund contribution for new full-time workers. Pension payments for part-time workers hired after Feb. 23, 2014, would stop increasing under the company's proposal.

In addition, Stop & Shop wants to freeze the 50% hourly bonus paid to part-time workers on Sundays. New part-time hires would receive smaller bonuses: an extra $1 per hour for the first year of employment and $2 per hour after that.

The eight-day strike has shuttered some Stop & Shop stores and slowed business at others, as the company offers reduced hours and limited food selections.

Picketers are going without pay and say they don't expect much financial assistance from the union. Paul Batista, a butcher at the Stop & Shop on Everett Street in Allston, Mass., told WBUR this week that the union won't begin to make up for lost wages until the strike hits the two-week mark, and checks will be just $100 per week for full-time workers and $50 per week for part-timers.

Batista added that May 1 is an important date for striking Stop & Shop workers: That's when company-sponsored health insurance will lapse, he said.

Strikers can apply for unemployment benefits but might not receive them. According to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, "employees participating in a labor dispute (i.e., strike) that results in a substantial curtailment of the employer's business do not qualify for benefits."

