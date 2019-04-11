Moose On The Loose Are No Joke To Connecticut Motorists

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection wants drivers to stay cautious of any moose and deer when on the road.

Drivers evaded a moose that likely wandered south this week in Suffield.

Moose were sighted in parts of southern Connecticut in previous years but are found more often in the northwestern part of the state.

DEEP says that more than 40 moose-vehicle accidents have been reported in Connecticut between 1995 and 2017.

Data collected from other states indicate that a moose-car collision is 30 times more likely to result in a human death than a collision with a deer.