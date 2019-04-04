Montauk Group Optimistic That PSEG Long Island Will Relocate Planned Substation

Montauk residents are against a new substation planned to be built on land they say is fragile. PSEG Long Island held a hearing this week about the site and other potential locations for the construction.

PSEG says growing electrical demand in the area requires grid upgrades.

Montauk United is a community group that gathered thousands of signatures in opposition to the construction ahead of the hearing. They say the site is in a flood zone and on a Native American burial ground.

Tom Bogdan, the group’s president, says the hearing was constructive and he’s confident that PSEG has heard the feedback and will prioritize other locations for the substation.

“PSEG did respond the way they should. They felt a responsibility to the public. It was a great example of how the public and a large corporation can work together.”

PSEG will choose between five sites for the substation. They plan to make a decision later this year.