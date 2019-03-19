Montauk Erosion Suit Tossed

The Town of East Hampton will not be held liable for soil erosion on waterfront properties in Montauk. A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit by property owners and any chance of a mandatory beach remediation project.

Montauk waterfront property owners filed a lawsuit in 2010 to seek monetary damages and to force the town to undertake a beach restoration project.

They alleged that the Lake Montauk Harbor jetties exacerbated soil erosion and the town was responsible.

A trial awarded 300 thousand dollars in damages to some of the homeowners last year.

A federal court overruled the award and says the town is not responsible for a problem it did not “cause, approve or exacerbate.”