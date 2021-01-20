'A Moment Of Truth And Unity': Connecticut Democrats Praise Biden's Inaugural Address

Democrats in Connecticut called President Joe Biden’s inaugural address inspiring and said they support his message of unity.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said it restored his faith in America’s leaders after four years of Trump.

“Joe Biden is committed to stopping the kind of hurt and harm that we’ve seen. And really a moment of truth and unity, of hoping and healing. So important to our nation,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said the Senate — now under Democratic control — can manage a pandemic relief bill while juggling confirmations for Biden nominees and former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Governor Ned Lamont told Democrats he predicted Biden would call for an end to America’s "uncivil war" — and Biden did.

“I just saw this event, I think you all did as well," Lamont said. "This is the country that we recognize again and know and love. We’ve come back together as one people fighting for our values.”

Lamont said the next two years are a chance for Connecticut Democrats to move on some of their top priorities, including health care and infrastructure funding.

“Let’s not squander this opportunity. We have friends in the White House now. This is our opportunity to get things done. We don’t overplay our hand, but we play our hand,” Lamont said.

One Connecticut Democrat with newfound power is Rosa DeLauro — chair of the House Appropriations Committee. DeLauro said the inauguration brought her to tears.

“You don’t realize the oppressiveness of the last administration. Every day in every way, thwarting the values of this country. Pitting people against one another. Creating hate and deception. The sheer view that that is gone is so deeply personal,” DeLauro said.

DeLauro said in order to heal, the country still needs to hold former President Trump responsible for his failed attempt to overturn the election — and the violent attack on the capitol by a mob of his supporters.