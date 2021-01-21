Moderate Bipartisan Caucus Looks To Make Biden's 100 Day Plan A Reality

A bipartisan House caucus will look to take center stage in a more divided Congress to work with President Joe Biden on ambitious goals for his first 100 days in office.

Democratic Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi is vice chair of the 54-member Problem Solvers Caucus.

As President Biden said today, “Unity is the path forward.”



We all must come together — at every level — to solve our nation’s problems.



You can read our full @ProbSolveCaucus statement here — https://t.co/1eFBNjoGxF pic.twitter.com/zqtHxW1Cot — Problem Solvers Caucus (@ProbSolveCaucus) January 20, 2021

Suozzi says the priority will be to create a national supply chain to make the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines more effective.

“The President has said that he wants to get 100 million vaccines out within 100 days. He's going to use the Defense Production Act, which we should have been using all along. We're going to produce more vaccines and get them distributed instead of holding them back,” Suozzi said.

Biden and the Problem Solvers Caucus will have support of the 17 new GOP representatives who took office this month.

I firmly believe that what unites us as Americans is far greater than anything that may divide us. Proud to join my colleagues in a pledge to rise above the partisan fray to deliver meaningful change for Long Islanders. #InaugurationDay



Read the full letter below:arrow_down: https://t.co/0pi8Ya7vOp — Andrew Garbarino (@RepGarbarino) January 20, 2021

Republican Long Island Congressman Andrew Garbarino was among them. He says he’s eager to work with Biden to extend COVID-19 relief, protect Americans with pre-existing conditions and restore the economy.

But, they might have their work cut out for them with supporters of former President Donald Trump in Congress.

For instance, Republican Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin tweeted during Biden’s inauguration that the president needs to shut down the Senate impeachment trial against Trump and address violence “on all sides.”

Zeldin was one of 139 representatives who objected to the certification of Biden's presidency in Congress — hours after Pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol.