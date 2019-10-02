Minimum Wage Hike, Gun Storage Among New Laws In Effect In Connecticut

In Connecticut the minimum wage has increased from $10.10 an hour to $11 an hour. That’s one of several new laws that took effect in the state Tuesday.

Under the new law Connecticut’s minimum wage will continue to increase by $1 a year until it reaches $15 an hour by 2023.

Some other laws that are now in effect include raising the smoking age from 18 to 21, a requirement for gun owners to safely store their weapons, and the dismissal of charges when a minor caught stealing a car completes a behavior program.

Also police officers, parole officers and firefighters can now receive certain worker’s compensation benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Another new law retroactively seals the cases of certain adults tried for offenses committed when they were juveniles. A hundred and sixteen cases are affected, including that of Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel.