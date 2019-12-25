Millions Of Specimens From Hudson River Donated To Stony Brook University

A massive collection of fish specimens and water quality data from the Hudson River was donated to Stony Brook University. Experts say the collection, which spans 44 years, will show how an ecosystem changes over time.

A private energy company collected around 50 million fish larvae and other data from 150 miles of the Hudson River.

Paul Shepson, dean of the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University, says researchers could spend years analyzing the collection to see long-term changes.

“We have a fantastic opportunity to study the human impacts and climate change impacts on this unique estuarine environment.”

The school plans on hiring an expert to begin analyzing the collection in 2020.