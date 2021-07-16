Metro North Has Had A Mask Mandate Since September, But No One Appears To Have Been Fined

​​Passengers failing to wear a mask while riding Metro North are supposed to be fined $100. But data suggests that since last September when the fines were put in place, no citations have been handed out.

Rail advocate Jim Cameron is concerned the lack of citations means limited mask enforcement.

“Ever since the rules went into effect, I have been following social media and getting tweets and emails from commuters on Metro North with specific citations of passengers not wearing masks on trains. In some cases, conductors not wearing masks the way Metro North tells you to wear a mask: ‘over your mouth, over your nose,’” Cameron said.

Metro North said it’s made 9 million masks available to riders since the start of the pandemic. A recent audit found 91% of riders have worn masks.

Riders are still required to wear masks despite the end of state mandates.