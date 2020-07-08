Medical Examiner Unable To Identify Remains From 1944 Hartford Circus Fire

Connecticut’s chief medical examiner has finished analyzing the DNA of human remains from the infamous 1944 Hartford circus fire. The results…inconclusive.

Chief Medical Examiner James Gill says a high bacterial content interfered with testing.

He was studying two unidentified sets of human remains from one of the deadliest fires in American history. It took place during an afternoon performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. At least 167 people died and hundreds more were injured.

Gill’s office exhumed the two bodies from Northwood Cemetery in Windsor. He had hoped to connect one of them to a woman listed as missing after the fire.