Medical Aid In Dying

Pam Parsons died of pancreatic cancer six years ago. Her husband, actor and Tony winner Jim Naughton, says she suffered. Now he supports legislation that would allow medical professionals to aid terminally ill patients in dying. We’ll discuss why legislation like this has languished in New York and Connecticut for years. Our guests:
- Jonathan Steinberg, Connecticut state representative, D-Westport
- James Naughton, actor; lost his wife to pancreatic cancer
- Eve Eliot, leader, New York's Aid in Dying movement
- Corinne Carey, director, Compassion & Choices New York
- John Kelly, regional director, Second Thoughts
- Rev. Anthony Bennett, pastor, Mount Aery Baptist Church