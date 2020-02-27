Medical Aid In Dying

  • An End of Life Washington volunteer brings the drugs that will end the life of Robert Fuller to him as he lies in bed in Seattle in 2019.
    Elaine Thompson / AP

Pam Parsons died of pancreatic cancer six years ago. Her husband, actor and Tony winner Jim Naughton, says she suffered. Now he supports legislation that would allow medical professionals to aid terminally ill patients in dying. We’ll discuss why legislation like this has languished in New York and Connecticut for years. Our guests:

