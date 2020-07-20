Mayflower II Begins Sea Trials After 3-Year Restoration Project

A replica of the Mayflower, the ship that carried the Pilgrims from England to America 400 years ago, will start sea trials in Long Island Sound off New London Monday.

Kate Sheehan is from Plimoth Plantation, the organization that owns the replica ship.

“The purpose of the sea trials and the sail training is both to test the performance of the ship and make sure that they understand how’s she operating—all the operational aspects are going as they should and also so they can gain some experience with sailing her.”

Sheehan says the ship can currently be viewed from City Pier.

“We are not going to be allowing the public to visit aboard the ship during her time in New London or actually until she really arrives home in Plymouth Harbor. But at City Pier, the ship is viewable and people will be able to get some pictures if they like.”

Mayflower II has been undergoing extensive restoration at Mystic Seaport for three years in preparation for the anniversary this fall.

After two weeks of sea trials, the ship begins her voyage home to Plymouth, Massachusetts.