Marijuana Bills In New York And Connecticut

Many Democrats in the Connecticut General Assembly are pushing for recreational marijuana. But Republicans are against it. They don’t want tax revenue from pot sales going to fund community projects. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is confident the pot bill will pass this June, even though lawmakers in the state, and especially on Long Island, are divided on the issue. What’s happening with the marijuana bills in our region? Our guests:
- Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief, Newsday
- Dan Haar, columnist and associate editor, Hearst Connecticut Media
- Tony Hwang, Connecticut state senator, R-Fairfield
- Paul Kirchberg, executive director, Connecticut NORML
- Dennis Bradley, Connecticut state senator, D-Bridgeport
- Phil Boyle, New York state senator, R-Bay Shore
- Rob Trotta, Suffolk County legislator, R-Smithtown
- DuWayne Gregory, presiding officer and Suffolk County legislator, D-Wyandanch