Mangano Sentencing Further Delayed

By 20 minutes ago
  • Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano
    Richard Drew / AP

A federal judge has delayed the sentencing of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife for their corruption convictions. 

The judge will delay sentencing until March at the request of Mangano’s attorney for additional time to respond to a recommendation by the federal probation department that calls for a lengthy prison sentence. 

The Manganos were found guilty of numerous charges ranging from bribery to fraud and obstruction of justice last March. 

Court records show Mangano took multiple bribes while in office including an almost $500,000 no-show job for his wife.

Both of them face up to 20 years in prison.

Ed Mangano
Long Island
Ethics & Corruption

