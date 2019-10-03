Mangano Corruption Sentencing Postponed

The federal sentencing of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife for their corruption convictions has been pushed back until later this year.

U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack has delayed the final sentencing of both Mangano and his wife, Linda, until December.

The Manganos were found guilty of numerous charges ranging from bribery to fraud and obstruction of justice back in March. Their first trial last year ended in a mistrial.

The case focused on multiple bribes Mangano took while in office, including an almost $500,000 no-show job for his wife.

Both of them could be looking at up to 20 years in prison but could get less under sentencing guidelines.

A knowledgeable source at the federal prosecutor’s office said the reason for the delay has to do with the pre-sentence reports not being completed.