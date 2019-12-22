'Mahogany Tide' Algal Bloom Found In Bellport Bay

  • An algal bloom called a mahogany tide, as seen in Md. A similar tide has been discovered in Long Island's Bellport Bay.
Scientists suspect a “Mahogany Tide” is blooming in Bellport Bay.

Stony Brook scientist Christopher Gobler tells Newsday that its discovery in Bellport Bay is unusual, as the algal blooms are usually confined to rivers and streams.

Officials from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tested samples from the bay on Friday, which had turned a “rusty mustard” color. 

Mahogany Tide was responsible for fish kills in the Peconic River last year. 

It is not dangerous to humans, but is harmful to both fish and aquatic plant life.

