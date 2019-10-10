MacArthur Airport Slated For Major Renovations

Long Island’s MacArthur Airport will use state and federal grant money to upgrade the main terminal and modernize its infrastructure.

The upgrades are part of a multimillion-dollar capital improvement project.

The Ronkonkoma airport will get a new roof for the terminal, plus four new baggage carousels. Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter says some of the airport’s infrastructure hasn’t seen an upgrade in decades.

“Common sense, everyday items that should have been attended to weren’t. So this grant funding is a tremendous boost so that we can move forward with doing everything that needs to be done.”

That includes electrical and plumbing upgrades. Carpenter says work has already started on runway and parking lot improvements.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York has urged the FAA to support the project so that MacArthur can attract more customers and airlines.