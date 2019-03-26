MacArthur Airport Reports Drop In Profits

Profits at MacArthur Airport on Long Island fell by 56 percent last year, and officials say it’s due to increased overtime and infrastructure upgrades.

Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken says the upgrades are vital to compete with LaGuardia and JFK.

“Part of this terminal investment is all about attracting these new carriers and getting them to invest in us and our community and providing more choices to travelers. “

The airport estimated it made close to $1 million in 2018. It has reported profits for the last four years.

The airport paid out around $600,000 in overtime and a new union contract.

Upgrades included roof repairs and a contract to build parking ramps for airplanes.

The airport is self-sustaining and does not receive tax dollars.