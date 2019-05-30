Lyme Disease Most Prevalent In Eastern Connecticut

State agricultural experts say 32 towns in Connecticut have high rates of residents contracting Lyme disease.

Windham, Tolland and New London Counties have the highest rate of tickborne diseases.

That’s according to a study released this month by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. It shows more than 31,000 Lyme disease cases were reported between 2007 and 2017.

The majority of ticks submitted for testing came from Fairfield and New Haven Counties, though those counties had lower rates of Lyme disease.