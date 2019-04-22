Lorraine Warren, Paranormal Investigator And Connecticut Resident, Dies At 92

Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren died this week at 92. Warren lived in Monroe, Connecticut, where she operated a so-called haunted museum for years.

Warren and her husband, Ed, spent decades investigating haunted houses and demon possessions. Their cases inspired movies like "The Amityville Horror" and "The Conjuring," in which she was played by Vera Farmiga.

“We’ve been called ghost hunters, paranormal researchers…But we prefer to be called simply Ed and Lorraine Warren.”

Their work also inspired the "Annabelle" series, about a possessed doll. Warren kept the real Annabelle doll in her basement museum. I spoke with her in 2014 and visited the museum – which she called one of the most haunted places in the world.

“You don’t know how many priests have been there to bless that area from all over the world.”

Skeptics challenged her, but she maintained her paranormal experiences were all true.

“It’s not easy – you see things and experience things. It’s more comfortable now. It’s a lot more comfortable for me,” Warren said while on the set of "The Conjuring."

Warren mostly retired from active ghost hunting after her husband died in 2006. But she still offered tours and advice to those who thought they might have a haunting