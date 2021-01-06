Long Island's Rep. Zeldin Objects To Congress Certifying Results Of 2020 Election

U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin of Long Island joined more than 140 House Republicans to object to the certification of electoral college votes that confirm Democrat Joe Biden as president.

Zeldin falsely stated that there was confirmed evidence of election irregularities in certain battleground states to steal the election from President Donald Trump.

He blamed rogue election officials who made unconstitutional changes to election law in their states without seeking legislative approval.

Zeldin said his objection is within his right, as Democrats took the same process against Trump in 2017 and Republican President George W. Bush in 2001 and 2005.

Zeldin served on the legal team to defend Trump from impeachment last year.