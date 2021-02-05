Long Islanders Turned Away From Connecticut Vaccine Site

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said only people who live or work in the state are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the state after a group of Long Islanders showed up for shots at a CVS pharmacy in Waterford.

The group of 10 were all older than 70. They had made appointments at that location to receive the vaccine but were denied. Lamont said there must have been a problem with their bookings.

“You got to live here in Connecticut or work here in Connecticut and identify yourself as such when you sign on to that CVS site to make that appointment for your vaccination. You are going to have to show proof of where you're from and that you are over the age of 75,” Lamont said.

CVS released a statement saying that they are complying with state requirements. And the requirements are made clear when you schedule an appointment.