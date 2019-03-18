Long Islanders Express Solidarity With New Zealand Mosque Victims

The Islamic Center of Long Island has expressed a mixture of sadness and fear in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in New Zealand on Friday. The center invited lawmakers and members of other houses of worship to speak about solidarity and love.

Mufti Mohammad Farhan is the executive director for the center.

“Since we got the news we are so heartbroken by the situation that has happened and it just hurts us and pains us everytime that we hear about the loss of lives of individuals”, he said.

Nasar Nader traveled from Ontario, Canada to be with his family on Long Island.

“We to come together because we have to set up a good example for our kids because our kids are the next generation.”

Members from both the Islamic and Jewish community call for solidarity and say terrorism has no religion.