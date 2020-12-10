Long Island Woman Has Chance At First Moon Walk In 50 Years

A Long Island resident has been selected by NASA to be on a team of 18 astronauts who could go to the Moon. Baldwin’s Jasmin Moghbeli could be the first woman to walk on the lunar surface.

NASA’s Artemis Team plans for the U.S. to explore the Moon with boots on the ground for the first time over 50 years.

The first Artemis program missions are scheduled for 2021 with robotic exploration to capture data to prepare for the astronauts.

The plan is for astronauts to land on the Moon in 2024. NASA wants to establish a sustainable presence there to pave the way for future missions, possibly to Mars.