Long Island Wind Farm Delayed

The South Fork wind farm that was proposed off the coast of Montauk will likely not be operational until after its original 2022 completion date.

Representatives for Orsted, one of the developers for the project, say the pandemic has prevented surveys both on and offshore.

They also say the federal government has not yet approved the necessary permits to move ahead with construction.

The developers say they are waiting for a federal review of the “cumulative” impact of the project on the fishing and shipping industries.

The federal government “Permitting Dashboard” has listed the project as paused.