Long Island Town Worker Charged With Distributing Child Porn

A longtime town worker in Southold, Long Island, was arrested Tuesday and charged with distributing child pornography.

Damon Rallies, 46, of Southold, is expected to be arraigned in federal court in Central Islip.

Video footage shows federal agents and county police at his home Tuesday morning.

Rallies, a town building permits examiner, has served as the vice chair of the Southold Town Democratic Committee. He resigned in 2019 after his call for a boycott of Republican-owned small businesses received backlash.

He was also a Democratic candidate for town supervisor in 2015, and served as a scoutmaster in Greenport.